Russia launches 'international terrorism' probe after Nord Stream leaks: Report

The Russian prosecutor's office on Wednesday said that an "international terrorism" probe has been launched by the FSB security service after the gas leaks were reported on the Nord Stream pipelines, the Interfax news agency reported.

The leaks in Nord Stream gas pipelines from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea have been blamed on "sabotage". Experts have even said that various armed forces in the region are capable of such an operation.

The leaks are at the centre of an energy standoff as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which caused an energy crisis in Europe, have escalated further.

Germany, Denmark and Sweden have clearly mentioned that they were attacks which caused gas from the two Russian-owned gas pipelines to pour into the sea. Although, the countries have not said who they suspect of carrying out the attacks.

Notably, Russia has also said sabotage was a possibility. Moscow has slashed gas deliveries to Europe after the West imposed sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the European Union vowed a "robust" response to any intentional disruption of its energy infrastructure.

The EU foreign policy chief Borrell said, "Any deliberate disruption of European energy infrastructure is utterly unacceptable and will be met with a robust and united response."

Also, the French UN mission said that a United Nations Security Council will convene on Friday at the request of Russia to discuss damage to the Nord Stream pipelines.

The French mission holds the presidency of the 15-member council for September.

Denmark's defence minister said after a meeting with NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg there was reason to be concerned about the security situation in the region.

Morten Bodskov said in a statement, "Russia has a significant military presence in the Baltic Sea region and we expect them to continue their sabre-rattling."

Meanwhile, Norway has raised its level of preparedness as the nation's prime minister said on Wednesday that its military will be deployed near oil and gas installations.

Norway's Jonas Gahr Stoere told a news briefing, "The military will be more visible at Norwegian oil and gas installations."

