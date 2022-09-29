West vows to 'never recognise' referendums in Ukraine as Russia claims victory

West, on Wednesday (September 28), was unanimous in rejecting results of 'referendums' held by Russia in eastern parts of Ukraine it partially controls. Moscow has claimed that all four regions of Ukraine have voted in favour of joining Russia. These referendums have been called 'sham' by many countries including Ukraine.

The United States said that it will recognise Russian attempts to annex parts of Ukraine. US said that it is preparing new economic sanctions to be imposed on Moscow.

"We will never recognize these illegal and illegitimate attempts at annexation," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre as she spoke with reporters.

"We will work with our allies and partners to impose additional economic costs on Russia and individuals and entities inside and outside of Russia," she added.

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has also slammed Russia's claims. On Wednesday, Truss spoke with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on call.

A Downing Street spokesperson said Truss underlined Britain's "steadfast support in light of Russia's sham referendums in Ukraine".

"The Prime Minister made clear that the UK would never recognise Russian attempts to annex sovereign territory. She reiterated that Ukraine could depend on the UK's support until President Putin was defeated."

Canada joined UK and US in denouncing Russia. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a Twitter message that he'd spoken with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and told him that "Canada will never recognize Russia's 'referendums.'"

In a statement he said Ottawa will impose new sanctions "against persons and entities that are complicit in this latest attempt to undermine the principles of state sovereignty," which he described as a "further escalation" in the conflict by Moscow.

Earlier, Trudeau called the votes "illegitimate" and a "sham," and decried Moscow's "attempted, illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories."

"Let me be clear: Ukraine's borders will not change. Ukraine's territory will remain Ukraine's," he said.

It is expected that more countries, particularly in Europe, will formally register their displeasure over the referendums.

(With inputs from agencies)

