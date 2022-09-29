Nord Stream gas leaks may be the 'biggest and worst' ever recorded, raises severe climate fears

The recent gas leak on the Nord Stream pipelines has caused an alarm of worry not just amongst political leaders in Europe but also among scientists. Scientists worry that the release of methane into the Baltic Sea from the pipelines is one of the "biggest and worst" natural gas leaks ever, which is also posing serious climate risks.

Although both the damaged pipelines were not operational, the methane released from them being the second largest contributor to climate change is making the most of it. Methane is a potent greenhouse gas that is more potent than carbon dioxide.

The size of the leak is unknown, scientists have made a rough guess of 100,000 to 350,000 tonnes of methane released. If the estimates are correct, this would release more methane than the 100,000 tonnes that were released in 2015 by the Aliso Canyon, the largest blowout in US history, The Guardian reported.

As per reports, designed to enhance the supply of gas from Russia to Germany, Nord Stream 2 had 300 million cubic metres of gas when Germany suspended the certification process, just before Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

However, as per the Danish Energy Agency, the pipes held a total of 778 million cubic metres of natural gas or nearly 32 per cent of Denmark's carbon emissions. This is roughly twice what the scientists predicted. The agency's calculations indicate that over half of the gas has already left the pipeline and the remaining will be out by Sunday this week.

Estimates of the amount of methane released into the atmosphere might increase dramatically from 200,000 to 450,000 tonnes. In terms of the climate impact, 250,000 tonnes of methane is equal to 1.3 million cars on the road.

