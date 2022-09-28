Nord Stream leak: More than half of gas in pipelines has escaped, says Denmark

Denmark said on Wednesday (September 28) that more than half of gas in the leaking Nord Stream pipelines has escaped into the atmosphere. Nord Stream 1 and 2 transmit natural gas from western Siberia in Russia to Europe. It is being suspected that the leak has been caused due to sabotage.

"A clear majority of the gas has already come out of the pipes," head of the Danish Energy Agency, Kristoffer Bottzauw, told a press conference.

"We expect the rest to escape by Sunday," he added.

Denmark's Defence Minister Morten Bodskov said on Wednesday morning that due to the pressure of the leaking gas, inspection of the damage can only begin in "one or two weeks".

Nord Stream pipelines have been at the centre of geopolitical tension especially after Ukraine war. Russia has been leveraging its position as a major natural gas supplier to Europe to exert political pressure. Energy prices in Europe are already up and the countries are bracing as winter months approach.

The pipelines are operated by a consortium majority-owned by Russian gas giant Gazprom. The pipelines, though not in operation, still contained gas.

According to climate groups, Nord Stream 1 and 2 contained some 350,000 tonnes of natural gas -- methane.

According to Greenpeace, the leaks could have the effect of almost 30 million tonnes of CO2, or more than two-thirds of the annual emissions of Denmark.

Moscow and Washington both denied Wednesday that they were responsible for the suspected sabotage.

(With inputs from agencies)

