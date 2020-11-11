Blast in Jeddah cemetery in Saudi Arabia with several European diplomats present

A blast was reported at a cemetery for non-Muslims in Saudi Arabia, reports said.

The French government said several people have been wounded in the blast which occurred at a cemetery where several European diplomats were attending the World War I commemoration ceremony in Jeddah.

"The annual ceremony commemorating the end of World War I at the non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah, attended by several consulates, including that of France, was the target of an IED attack this morning, which injured several people," the French foreign ministry said, adding, "France strongly condemns this cowardly, unjustifiable attack."