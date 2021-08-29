Biden visits US air base to pay tribute to service personnel killed in Kabul

US President Joe Biden traveled to the Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Sunday morning to pay respects to the 13 service members who were killed in Kabul in an attack earlier in the week.

Biden and his wife, Jill, "will meet with the families of fallen American service members who gave their lives to save Americans, our partners, and our Afghan allies in Kabul," ahead of a transfer of the remains, according to the president's daily schedule.

Thursday's attack, which was claimed by ISIS-K, the Afghan affiliate of Islamic State, was the most lethal incident or US service members in Afghanistan in a decade.

The bombing took place just outside the gates of the airport, where thousands of people have gathered to try to get a flight out since the Taliban returned to power on August 15..

Biden has vowed to punish those responsible for the airport bomb.

The US military said on Saturday that it had killed two ISIS-K militants in a drone attack in Afghanistan.

This comes in after a loud explosion was heard in the capital city of Afghanistan.

While it is not yet clear where exactly did the explosion happen, smoke was seen rising from the Khwaja Bugra area in PD15.

As per local reports, it is being believed by the locals that the source of the explosion was a rocket that has hit a house near the north gate of Kabul airport. However, the airport has not been hit.