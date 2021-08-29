Afghanistan: Loud explosion heard in Kabul few hours after Biden's warning

WION Web Team
Kabul, Afghanistan Published: Aug 29, 2021, 06:11 PM(IST)

Kabul attack Photograph:( Twitter )

While it is not yet clear where exactly did the explosion happen, smoke was seen rising from the Khuwaja Bugra area in PD15 in Kabul

A little after the US President Joe Biden warned against another possible attack in Kabul, a loud explosion was heard in the capital city of Afghanistan.

While it is not yet clear where exactly did the explosion happen, smoke was seen rising from the Khwaja Bugra area in PD15.

As per local reports, it is being believed that the source of the explosion was a rocket that has hit a house near the north gate of Kabul airport. However, the airport has not been hit.

The explosion has come a few hours after the US President Joe Biden warned that there is a possibility of another attack near the Kabul airport and the US embassy in Kabul had urged its citizens to stay away from the clear vicinity of the airport.

"The situation on the ground continues to be extremely dangerous, our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours," Biden had announced.

(This is a developing story)

