Afghanistan: Loud explosion heard in Kabul few hours after Biden's warning

A little after the US President Joe Biden warned against another possible attack in Kabul, a loud explosion was heard in the capital city of Afghanistan.

While it is not yet clear where exactly did the explosion happen, smoke was seen rising from the Khwaja Bugra area in PD15.

A loud explosion was heard a short while back in Kabul - Unclear what happened/why but it was definitely quite loud. #Afghanistan — Anas Mallick (@AnasMallick) August 29, 2021 ×

As per local reports, it is being believed that the source of the explosion was a rocket that has hit a house near the north gate of Kabul airport. However, the airport has not been hit.

#Kabul blast video. Some sources suggest it was a rocket attack in the PD Khwaja Baghra area of the capital. pic.twitter.com/IKMPRdeHT5 — Arshad Yusufzai (@YusufzaiArshad) August 29, 2021 ×

The explosion has come a few hours after the US President Joe Biden warned that there is a possibility of another attack near the Kabul airport and the US embassy in Kabul had urged its citizens to stay away from the clear vicinity of the airport.

"The situation on the ground continues to be extremely dangerous, our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours," Biden had announced.

(This is a developing story)