'Bezos donates three minutes of his day': Amazon CEO slammed for Australia bushfires donation

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on Tuesday made donations of $690,000 to the Australian bushfires relief efforts. Soon after the post, the internet slammed Bezos as people highlighted that the amount is roughly how much money Bezos makes in minutes.

"Our hearts go out to all Australians as they cope with these devastating bushfires. Amazon is donating A$1 million needed for provisions and services. Find more about it and learn how customers can help as well. Link in bio," Bezos announced on Instagram.

"Jeff Bezos donated three minutes of his day," one user wrote on micro-blogging site Twitter.

"Jeff Bezos donated three minutes of his day"

"Jeff Bezos makes $149,340 a minute. So he is effectively donating 4.6 minutes of money. If he donated what he makes in a day, that would be $215 million, which would still not be enough, " a Twitter user wrote.

"Jeff Bezos makes $149,340 a minute. So he is effectively donating 4.6 minutes of money. If he donated what he makes in a day, that would be $215 million, which would still not be enough."

According to a report, Jeff Bezos alone makes roughly $78.5 billion per year, which breaks down to more than $215 million per day, or $149,353 per minute.

Australia is battling with unprecedented wildfires raging in New South Wales and Victoria which has ravaged the environment and left several thousand homeless.

Huge wildfires have razed more than 11.2 million hectares (27.7 million acres), nearly half the area of the United Kingdom, destroying or severely damaging the habitats of several native animals.

Some estimates suggest as many as a billion animals, including livestock and domestic pets, have either died in the blazes or are at risk in their aftermath due to a lack of food and shelter.

Social media site giant Facebook has pledged $1.25 million towards relief efforts while widely popular metal band Metallica has pledged $7,50,000.

Entrepreneur Kylie Jenner is donating $1 million while singer Elton John has given $1 million towards the Australian wildfires.