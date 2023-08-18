ugc_banner

Top 10 world news: Belarus threatens nuclear strike, British nurse found guilty, more news

New DelhiEdited By: Manas JoshiUpdated: Aug 18, 2023, 09:44 PM IST

Top 10 world news Photograph:(WION Web Team)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Check out what's making news around the world in Top 10 World News

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has threatened nuclear strike in case of NATO "aggression" at the country's border. Lukashenko’s remarks were directed at Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, who have expressed their concerns against Belarus for giving shelter to the Wagner troops. In other news, British nurse Lucy Letby has been found guilty of killing 7 newborn babies. Read this and more in Top 10 world news

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko threatens nuclear weapons strike in response to aggression

Lukashenko’s remarks were directed at Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, who have expressed their concerns against Belarus for giving shelter to the Wagner troops

Lukashenko

trending now

British nurse Lucy Letby found guilty of killing 7 newborn babies

Letby, 33, has been convicted of killing five baby boys and two baby girls at the Countess of Chester hospital, where she often worked night shifts, in 2015 and 2016.

Lucy

US: Georgia investigates threats against Donald Trump grand jury members identified online

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday (August 17) said that they are working on tracking the origins of threats against grand jury members who, earlier this week, indicted Trump on 13 charges, which included racketeering and election meddling.

Trump

Japan scrambles fighter jets after two Russian aircraft fly near Sea of Japan

Russia and China are holding a joint naval exercise in the East China Sea, triggering concerns in neighbouring Japan.

Japan

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander 'healthy', completes its maiden solo manoeuvre

While the propulsion module continues to orbit the moon for a few years, the lander module is headed towards the Lunar surface, in preparation for its soft-landing scheduled for 23rd August. 

Chandrayaan

Russian court orders closure of reputed human rights group citing alleged violations

The court ruled for the shutdown of the Sakharov Center, established to commemorate Soviet dissident and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Andrei Sakharov.

Russia

Chinese Army releases video showing soldiers preparing for war in Taiwan Strait

The video titled "Reading the Strait" was published on the Eastern Theatre Command's official WeChat account. It showed soldiers in combat gear doing press-ups under crashing waves, a tank battalion driving into the sunset and troops running up sandy shores past anti-landing barricades. 

China

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's controversial visit to PoK was sponsored by Pakistan

During her visit, Omar engaged in discussions with then-Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar. The talks centred around topics such as the Kashmir conflict and the Israel-Palestine issue.

Omar

China's Xi Jinping to attend BRICS leaders' meeting, visit South Africa

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who faces an international arrest warrant over alleged war crimes in Ukraine, will dial in by video call instead of attending in person 

Jinping

Man jumps off the Eiffel Tower with parachute, gets arrested

Eiffel Tower, which usually opens at 9:00 am, was slightly delayed due to the incident, said the operator Sete, further adding that it had filed criminal charges against the man.

Eiffel tower

recommended stories

recommended stories

RELATED

London Police on lookout for vandal who damaged 300 Ulez cameras in four months 

Former Austrian leader Sebastian Kurz charged for making false statement in corruption inquiry

Bahrain: Hundreds of prisoners on hunger strike over inhumane living conditions