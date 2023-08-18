Top 10 world news: Belarus threatens nuclear strike, British nurse found guilty, more news

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has threatened nuclear strike in case of NATO "aggression" at the country's border. Lukashenko’s remarks were directed at Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, who have expressed their concerns against Belarus for giving shelter to the Wagner troops. In other news, British nurse Lucy Letby has been found guilty of killing 7 newborn babies. Read this and more in Top 10 world news

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko threatens nuclear weapons strike in response to aggression



Lukashenko’s remarks were directed at Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, who have expressed their concerns against Belarus for giving shelter to the Wagner troops

British nurse Lucy Letby found guilty of killing 7 newborn babies



Letby, 33, has been convicted of killing five baby boys and two baby girls at the Countess of Chester hospital, where she often worked night shifts, in 2015 and 2016.

US: Georgia investigates threats against Donald Trump grand jury members identified online



The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday (August 17) said that they are working on tracking the origins of threats against grand jury members who, earlier this week, indicted Trump on 13 charges, which included racketeering and election meddling.

Japan scrambles fighter jets after two Russian aircraft fly near Sea of Japan



Russia and China are holding a joint naval exercise in the East China Sea, triggering concerns in neighbouring Japan.

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander 'healthy', completes its maiden solo manoeuvre



While the propulsion module continues to orbit the moon for a few years, the lander module is headed towards the Lunar surface, in preparation for its soft-landing scheduled for 23rd August.

Russian court orders closure of reputed human rights group citing alleged violations



The court ruled for the shutdown of the Sakharov Center, established to commemorate Soviet dissident and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Andrei Sakharov.

Chinese Army releases video showing soldiers preparing for war in Taiwan Strait



The video titled "Reading the Strait" was published on the Eastern Theatre Command's official WeChat account. It showed soldiers in combat gear doing press-ups under crashing waves, a tank battalion driving into the sunset and troops running up sandy shores past anti-landing barricades.

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's controversial visit to PoK was sponsored by Pakistan



During her visit, Omar engaged in discussions with then-Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar. The talks centred around topics such as the Kashmir conflict and the Israel-Palestine issue.

China's Xi Jinping to attend BRICS leaders' meeting, visit South Africa



Russian President Vladimir Putin, who faces an international arrest warrant over alleged war crimes in Ukraine, will dial in by video call instead of attending in person