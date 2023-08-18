British nurse Lucy Letby found guilty of killing seven newborn babies

A British nurse named Lucy Letby has been found guilty of the murder of seven newborns and the attempted murders of six others, on Friday (August 18), at the Manchester Crown Court, said the local police department. The verdict brings an end to the years-long case which has haunted England since the string of deaths in the neonatal unit where the nurse worked, first came to light nearly seven years ago.

Letby, 33, has been convicted of killing five baby boys and two baby girls at the Countess of Chester hospital, where she often worked night shifts, in 2015 and 2016. She was also found guilty of attacking six other newborns in the neonatal unit.

During the trial, the jury was told that Letby poisoned some of her infant victims by injecting them with insulin and others were injected with air or force-fed milk, sometimes involving multiple attacks before they died.

The 33-year-old faced a total of 22 charges. However, Letby was found not guilty of two counts of attempted murder and the jury also could not reach verdicts on six charges of attempted murder.

The verdict, following a 10-month trial at Manchester Crown Court, makes Letby one of Britain’s most prolific serial child killers. Jurors reportedly deliberated for 110 hours and 26 minutes.

Some of the babies she attacked were twins – in one case she murdered both siblings. Additionally, Letby also tried to kill one baby girl three times before finally succeeding on the fourth attempt.

‘I am evil’ note

During a search operation of her house, police found a handwritten note with the message ‘I AM EVIL, I DID THIS’.

When asked about this by defence barrister Ben Meyers KC, Letby reasoned, “because I felt at the time I had done something wrong and I thought I’m such an awful, evil person…that I had made mistakes and not known.”

The nurse said she thought “that somehow I had been incompetent and I had done something wrong to affect these babies. I felt I must be responsible in some way.”



More to follow...



