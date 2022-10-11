UK nurse killed babies with insulin, court hears as trial begins

Doctors and nurses are the saviours, but what if this life saviour turns out to be a murderer? Horrifying, isn't it?

The trial has begun for a nurse in the UK who tried to kill several babies. Lucy Letby,32, is accused of killing seven infants: five boys and two girls.

She has denied all 22 charges.

Nick Johnson, the prosecutor, has said Letby was a "constant presence" in the hospital when the instances occurred.

During the trial, Johnson said that the death mortality rate was similar to any other hospital. However, over the next one and a half years, the death toll of babies in the Chester hospital increased. The toll was also noted by the medic staff. When reviewing the situation, the hospital found only one thing in common, the nurse.

Johnson added that the only thing that can be deduced was that someone positioned the babies. The parents of dead babies were present at the court. The prosecutor added that no one could ever think that someone can kill babies in a neonatal unit as it's a restricted area and not many are allowed there.

Along with their blood sugar level being dramatically low, babies were sometimes injected with air, some were fed too much milk and some with insulin, the court was told. Johnson said that though the way of killing the babies was different, the person was the constant presence in the room. He alleged that Letby tried killing the same baby thrice.

The trial could continue for six months.

