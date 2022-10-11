'Ukraine's spirit is unbreakable': Citizens stand strong in face of massive Russian onslaught. Watch!

Edited By: Moohita Kaur Garg
Kyiv, Ukraine Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 10:43 AM(IST)

Emergency services reported that as missiles ploughed into junctions, parks, and tourist attractions throughout Ukraine, 14 people have been killed and 97 others injured. In spite of this, Ukrainians stood strong in the face of adversity singing the Ukrainian anthem and other patriotic songs, defiant against Russian aggression". Photograph:( Others )

Story highlights

''Ukraine's spirit is unbreakable'' said the caption for one video posted by Ukrainian Defence Ministry. The video showed "residents of Kyiv sing in a metro station during an air raid alert

As  Russia's assault on its neighbour Ukraine continues for the seventh month and Moscow targets the nation in a series of deadly missile strikes on Monday, heart-touching videos of defiant Ukrainian children and adults have stolen hearts across social media.

''Ukraine's spirit is unbreakable'' said the caption for one video posted by Ukrainian Defence Ministry. The video showed "residents of Kyiv sing in a metro station during an air raid alert."

On Monday, Russia launched its biggest aerial assault since the beginning of the war on Ukrainian cities. As per a Reuters report, quoting Ukrainian officials explosions were reported in Kyiv, Lviv, Ternopil and Zhytomyr in western Ukraine, Dnipro and Kremenchuk in the centre, Zaporizhzhia in the south and Kharkiv in the east.

In an evening update, the Ukrainian defence ministry reported that at least 84 missile and air strikes had been carried out by Russia and that 43 cruise missiles and 13 drones had been shot down by Ukrainian air defences. 

Emergency services reported that as missiles ploughed into junctions, parks, and tourist attractions throughout Ukraine, 14 people have been killed and 97 others injured. In spite of this, Ukrainians stood strong in the face of adversity singing the Ukrainian anthem and other patriotic songs, defiant against Russian aggression.

Take a look:

The onslaught of dozens of cruise missiles launched from the air, land, and sea was the largest wave of attacks to strike Ukraine, away from the front lines—at least since the opening salvos on the war's first day, Feb. 24.

Russian President Vladimir Putin claims to have ordered the "masssive" strike in answer to Ukraine's alleged attack on the bridge linking Russia and Crimea three days back on Saturday (October 8th).

The United States, however, said that attacks on such a scale could not have been put together in just a couple of days.

Ukraine has vowed to strengthen its armed forces with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his nightly address vowed "we will make the battlefield more painful for the enemy," adding that "we will do everything to strengthen our armed forces."

(With inputs from agencies)

