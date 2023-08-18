Japan scrambles fighter jets after two Russian aircraft fly near Sea of Japan

Japan on Friday (August 18) scrambled its fighter jets after two Russian IL-38 information-gathering aircraft were spotted flying near its maritime border in the Sea of Japan, Reuters reported.

Russia and China are holding a joint naval exercise in the East China Sea. “Russian and Chinese navy ships have been jointly patrolling the Pacific Ocean and holding naval exercises in the East China Sea,” the Russian Defence Ministry said.

"In the East China Sea, an exercise was conducted to replenish ships with water and fuel supplies from support vessels," the ministry said.

"A detachment of ships of the Russian Navy and the PLA Navy is currently operating in the waters of the East China Sea and has covered more than 6,400 nautical miles since the beginning of the patrol," it added.

Anti-submarine exercises conducted

The Russian defence ministry also said that the two nations conducted anti-submarine exercises. The two navies “repelled a simulated enemy air raid, conducted rescue training at sea and practised helicopter takeoffs and landings on the decks of warships,” read the statement.

Earlier, Japan spotted Russian and Chinese naval ships faring in the proximity of the southern Japanese islands of Okinawa and Miyako on Thursday (August 17).

Recent activities near Japanese islands

A total of six Chinese ships, including missile destroyers, and five Russian vessels, some of which were destroyers, traversed between Japan's Okinawa Island and Miyako Island before proceeding towards the East China Sea on Thursday, according to the Japanese defence ministry.

This occurred just a day before Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s scheduled summit with counterparts from South Korea and the United States to address escalating tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.

However, the ships did not violate Japan's territorial waters.

Japan-Russia ties

Japan's relationship with Russia has soured since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine which commenced 18 months ago. Tokyo, in alignment with its Western allies, has imposed sanctions on Moscow and committed substantial humanitarian aid to Kyiv.

Watch: Gravitas: Millions in Japan told to take immediate cover

Meanwhile, China has strengthened its political and economic ties with Russia, while asserting its stance as a neutral party in the conflict and an advocate for peace.

(With inputs from agencies)