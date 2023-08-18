Chinese army releases video showing soldiers preparing for war in Taiwan Strait

The Chinese army has released propaganda showing soldiers preparing for a conflict in what appears to be the Taiwan Strait. According to a report by The Guardian on Thursday (August 17), the video titled "Reading the Strait" was published on the Eastern Theatre Command's official WeChat account. The video showed soldiers in combat gear doing press-ups under crashing waves, a tank battalion driving into the sunset and troops running up sandy shores past anti-landing barricades.

The video was accompanied by a catchy ballad, with lyrics such as “Go over the city gate and the high wall and take the freest way.” The post had a poem with similar lines. “You, no matter how dark it is, don’t be afraid. Fireflies and moonlight as the guiding light, we ride the wind with our dreams, chase and win the warmest years,” the poem says.

The Eastern Theatre Command is based on China's eastern coast and has responsibility for the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan, which China claims as its territory, has repeatedly complained of Chinese military activity near it over the past three years, as Beijing steps up pressure to try to force the island to accept its sovereignty.

China opposes US allowing Taiwan VP's transit

Meanwhile, China on Friday said that it opposed the United States allowing Taiwan's Vice President William Lai to stop over in the country on his way to Paraguay for the inauguration of its new president.

Lai returned on Friday from a sensitive visit to the US, a trip China has condemned and which has brought warnings from Taiwanese officials it could prompt more Chinese military drills near the island.

"The United States insisted on arranging for (Taiwan Vice President) William Lai to stop over twice in the country, which seriously violated the one-China principle and undermine China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and sent out a seriously wrong signal to the Taiwan independence separatist forces. China firmly opposes it and strongly condemns this," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

"William Lai, as deputy leader of the Taiwan region, described himself as a pragmatic Taiwan independence worker. What he said and did during the stop-over in the United States proved once again that he is an outright Taiwan independence separatist," Wenbin added.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE