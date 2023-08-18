US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's controversial visit to PoK sponsored by Islamabad

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's controversial visit to Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in 2022 was sponsored by the Pakistani government, annual House financial disclosure shows. Omar, a prominent figure within the Democratic Party and known for her marked anti-India stance on various issues, visited Pakistan in April last year. The disclosure shows the Pakistani government funded the visit from 18-24 April, which included lodging and food.

During her visit, Omar engaged in discussions with then-Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar. The talks centred around topics such as the Kashmir conflict and the Israel-Palestine issue. Omar also met with Imran Khan and visited Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, a move that was criticised by India's Ministry of External Affairs. Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson for the Ministry, condemned Omar's actions, stating, "Violating our territorial integrity and sovereignty in its pursuit makes it ours. This visit is condemnable."

Omar's acceptance of the Pakistani government's sponsorship raises concerns about her objectivity, particularly due to her subsequent anti-India comments and actions. While US congresspersons are permitted to accept travel funding from foreign governments under the Mutual Educational and Cultural Exchange Act (MECEA), they are required to disclose such sponsorship in their annual financial disclosure statements. She is a member of the Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party, an affiliate of US President Biden's Democratic Party.

This year, Omar announced her decision not to attend a joint address by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US Congress. Instead, she held a briefing with human rights groups on "record of repression" in India. Further, Omar introduced a resolution condemning human rights violations in India and violation of international religious freedom, as well as human rights violations in Punjab.

This isn't the first instance where Omar's foreign trips have stirred controversy. In November of the same year, she visited Qatar, with the Qatari government funding her travel. The Congresswoman's history of contentious statements has not gone unnoticed.

Her decision to boycott Israeli President Issac Herzog's speech and her marked anti-Israel stance has contributed to her reputation as a controversial figure. Omar's controversial remarks, widely criticised as antisemitic, led to her removal from the powerful US Foreign Affairs Committee. As the first Somali American and the first naturalised citizen of African birth in the United States Congress, she also holds the distinction of being one of the first two Muslim women, along with Rashida Tlaib, to serve in Congress.

