Russian court orders closure of reputed human rights group citing alleged violations

One of Russia's oldest and most reputed human rights organisations is closing after a court order, reported Interfax on Friday (August 18).

The court ruled for the shutdown of the Sakharov Center, established to commemorate Soviet dissident and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Andrei Sakharov. The group had been a significant hub for exhibitions and discussions related to human rights since its inception in 1996.

Interfax reported that the Justice Ministry had taken legal action to close the group, citing alleged "systematic gross and irremediable violations of the law.”

These allegations were levelled after the group staged an exhibition about Sakharov in those parts of the country where it did not have any branch.

Additionally, the organisation faced accusations of sharing videos without the required "foreign agent" label, as mandated under Russian laws.

Response from the Sakharov Center

The Moscow City Court granted approval to the Justice Ministry's request of closing down the group on Friday. The Sakharov Center, however, denied the alleged violations, asserting that it would persist in its efforts.

Sergei Lukashevsky, the centre's director, expressed his dismay over the decision, highlighting the contradiction between present events and the ideals Sakharov had fought for.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Lukashevsky remarked, "It's disheartening, yet it mirrors reality. The public commission on Sakharov's legacy and the contemporary Russian Federation cannot coexist...And everything that is happening today is exactly the opposite of what Sakharov fought for.”

“We will continue our work. The legacy does not belong to the regime, but to the people. It belongs to all of us," he added.

Previous cases of state's hostility against the group

Earlier this spring, the centre declared the closure of its central Moscow premises after receiving an eviction order from city authorities. The reason for this decision, according to official authorities, was the centre's designation as a "foreign agent," which prohibits it from receiving state support under Russian law.

The Sakharov Center contended that the order was driven by the Kremlin's intention to dismantle "independent organizations that defend the public interest."

This development follows a broader clampdown on dissent within Russia, which has escalated since the invasion of Ukraine. The last few months have witnessed unprecedented pressure on independent journalists and human rights advocates.