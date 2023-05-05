BAPS Swaminarayan temple vandalised in Sydney by Khalistan supporters: Reports

In yet another incident of Hindu temple vandalisation in Australia, Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), a Swaminarayan temple in Western Sydney’s Rosehill suburb came under attack by Khalistan supporters on Friday, as per Australian media reports. This comes after many such incidents carried by Khalistan supporters had been reported in the last few months in several parts of Australia.

As per The Australia Today media outlet, the Sydney incident took place in the early hours of Friday morning. The temple was vandalised by anti-India slogans written on the temple's front walls which the temple management found. A Khalistan flag was also found flying on the temple's gate. Graffiti reading “Declare Modi Terrorist (BBC)” was also written on the wall.

In conversation with The Australia Today, a regular temple goer Sejal Patel, who lives in Harris Park said, “When I came this morning for prayers I saw ugly vandalism on the front wall.”

As per reports, the matter was brought to the attention of New South Wales (NSW) police by temple management at around 7 am.

Afterwards, NSW Police officers visited the temple premises and the temple management helped the police with the CCTV footage to aide them in their investigation.

Khalistan supporters have been carrying out these types of attacks on Hindu temples. Only this year, three Hindu Temples were vandalised in Melbourne and two Hindu Temples in Brisbane were vandalised by Khalistan supporters.

In the Australian city of Brisbane, the Shree Laxmi Narayan Temple was attacked by pro-Khalistan supporters.

The walls of the revered ISCKON temple in Melbourne's Albert Park were vandalised on 23 January with anti-India graffiti. On 16 January, the historic Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs, Victoria, was vandalised. Later, on 12 January, the Swaminarayan temple in Melbourne was defaced by anti-social elements with anti-India graffiti. A fourth attack took place in Brisbane.

In February, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Australia. During his visit, he met his Australian counterpart Penny Wong and emphasised the need for vigilance against "radical activities" targeting the Indian community in Australia.

"Noted the forward movement on our bilateral agenda. Emphasised the need for vigilance against radical activities targeting the Indian community," Jaishankar had tweeted after his meeting with Wong in Sydney.

