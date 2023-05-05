US: Worker killed after pharmaceutical plant explosion plant in Massachusetts

A worker who was previously missing after a powerful explosion at a pharmaceutical chemical plant in Massachusetts, United States, was found dead hours after the blast tore through the building, on Thursday (May 4). The incident, in Newburyport, has since prompted Democrat Senator Edward Markey to demand accountability from the plant’s owners.

The body of the worker was found by the search-and-rescue crews around 5:25 pm (local time), hours after the explosion took place in the morning, said acting Newburyport Fire Chief Stephen Bradbury who did not identify the victim. Bradbury described the blast as a “seven-alarm hazardous materials” event and said that the body was recovered from the building.

According to a local media report, the worker who passed away was a 61-year-old man. Images of the scene show the roof of the building destroyed and debris lying across the field around the plant.

The search and rescue operation was also hampered after given the plant’s structural integrity following the blast and high flames. Furthermore, four workers were taken to the hospital as a precaution but were found uninjured.

While authorities had assured that the plant will not affect the local population, one woman, as per the Associated Press said she could taste chemicals on her lips. “I could smell chemicals in the air. I could taste it on my lips,” said 58-year-old, Nancy Gero, who works next door to the plant.

The explosion took place around 1:00 am at the Sequens/PCI Synthesis plant, said the officials. The blast blew a vat from the building 30 feet into a parking lot, Bradbury said in a news release.

According to the fire chief, five workers were inside the building at the time of the blast. “It was a very violent explosion,” said Bradbury. After the incident, PCI Synthesis in a statement said, “All our attention is focused on the situation of our employees.”

After the incident, Democrat Senator for Massachusetts took to Twitter and wrote, “This morning’s explosion at the Seqens pharmaceutical manufacturing plant is horrifying—and it's just the latest avoidable disaster at this facility, following years of serious violations, fines, and explosions.”

The cause of the explosion remains unknown including which, if at all, chemicals were involved. According to the officials from the state Department of Environmental Protection, the smoke from the fire blew over the industrial park and into a largely unpopulated area and reported some runoff from firefighting foam.



However, this is not the first time that the chemical plant has come under scrutiny as a fire in 2021 sent smoke pouring out of roof vents and prompted a hazardous materials team to respond, reported AP, citing a fire department statement released at the time. The year prior, authorities said a chemical reaction caused a series of explosions at the plant.

(With inputs from agencies)





