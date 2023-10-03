Bangkok mall shooting: At least three dead, attacker arrested

Thai emergency services said that at least three were killed and several were injured in a luxury Bangkok mall shooting on Tuesday (Oct 3) after police received reports of a man armed with a handgun at a luxury shopping mall in central Bangkok. The attacker has been arrested.

Images and videos from the scene started to circulate on social media forums, which showed people running from the Siam Paragon mall, one of Bangkok's top shopping destinations.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin confirmed that the attacker had been apprehended and the situation brought under control. He told reporters: "Police are clearing the scene. The situation is easing."

Yuthana Srettanan, who is the director of the Erawan Emergency Center, said three people were killed and four wounded in the incident, in a message sent to reporters.

In social media videos, dozens of police vehicles and a number of ambulances could be seen outside one of the shopping centre's main entrances.

Gun violence in Thailand

Such crime incidents are becoming a common norm in Thailand, a nation which is a popular tourist spot.

Last year, an ex-police officer killed 22 children in a nursery during a gun-and-knife rampage.

In 2020, a soldier shot and killed at least 29 people and wounded 57 in a rampage that spanned four locations in and around the northeastern Thai city of Nakhon Ratchasima.

