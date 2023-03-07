Australia faces bush fire threat as temperatures reach two-year high of 40°C

As a severe heatwave pushes temperatures in several regions, including Sydney, Australian officials on Tuesday warned of a soaring risk of bushfires. Temperatures, as per Reuters, are rising to reach their highest in two years. Currently, Australia's most populous state of New South Wales (NSW) has 33 active fires; 12 of which are yet to be contained. Due to the fires, five public schools have been shut, and a total fire ban is in place across large parts of the state.

On Monday, many regions in NSW recorded their hottest day since January 2021. In some places, temperatures hit more than 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit). On Tuesday, temperatures are forecasted to reach mid-to-high 30 degrees Celsius. Conditions are expected to ease starting Thursday.

However, the Bureau of Meteorology has warned that hot and dry conditions, accompanied by gusty winds, will elevate fire danger levels.

Also read | India records hottest February since 1901; IMD shares forecast from March to May

"People have been really thinking and looking at floods over the last few years, they haven't really been thinking about their fire preparation," says NSW Rural Fire Service inspector Ben Shepherd while speaking to Sky News.

For the past two-plus years, or since late 2020, Australia has been undergoing rain and flood-dominated La Nina weather. As per a weather bureau prediction from last week, it is "likely near its end" and the nation through autumn should witness neutral conditions — neither La Nina nor its opposite El Nino.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE