UK to unveil new law that deports asylum seekers to as of yet unspecified 'safe third countries'

The United Kingdom government on Tuesday will unveil a highly anticipated yet controversial bill aimed at stopping illegal migrant crossings across the English Channel. It would ban those making the perilous journey using small boats from claiming asylum in the country and will deport them swiftly. If passed, the draft law will also prevent those deported from re-entering the UK and ever claiming British citizenship. The proposed legislation has been heavily criticised by rights groups who claim that it is unworkable and unfairly targets refugees. Ministers from PM Rishi Sunak's government, however, claim it is necessary.

Tackling the migrant issue was one of five key priorities outlined by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in January. His party, which as per Reuters is languishing in polls, is under severe pressure to handle the issue and the PM is even facing pressure from within his party to come up with an appropriate solution.

AFP reports that the new law comes days before a summit with French President Emmanuel Macron. The Friday summit reportedly has cooperation to "stop the boats" high on its agenda.

"(It) will ensure that people arriving in the UK illegally are detained and promptly returned to their home country or a safe third country," said a Britain interior ministry spokesperson, while stressing the need for the law and the "vital" role France plays to curb crossings.

Reportedly, the British government has claimed that its latest attempt at putting a stop to the illegal crossings will not breach Britain's obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

Migrants will only be deported to "safe third countries" it said. However, the so-called "safe third countries" are yet to be specified.

The plan follows an equally contentious law which was unveiled last year. The Nationality and Borders Act, among other things, allowed the government to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda. No flights for it have yet taken place thanks to the repeated appeals against the worrisome law.

