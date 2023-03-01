India records hottest February since 1901; IMD shares forecast from March to May

This year, India recorded its hottest February since 1901 with the average maximum temperature last month at 29.54 degrees Celsius. Taking to Twitter, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday (February 28), "Average maximum temperature in February was highest in 2023 over All India and North West India and second highest over Central India since 1901." The IMD shared a table of average maximum temperatures this year compared with previous years.

The weather bureau also tweeted that the monthly averaged minimum temperature over the Indian region was the fifth highest during February since 1901.

The IMD forecasted an "enhanced probability" of heatwaves between March and May. Issuing a statement, the IMD said, "During the upcoming hot weather season (March to May (MAM)), above normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of northeast India, east and central India and some parts of northwest India."

"Normal to below normal maximum temperatures are most likely over remaining parts of the country," the statement added.

For March, the IMD said that maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal over most parts of the country except peninsular India where normal to below normal maximum temperatures are likely.

"Above normal monthly minimum temperatures are most likely during the month over most parts of India except south peninsular India where normal to below normal minimum temperatures are likely," the statement said.

When it comes to rainfall in March, the IMD said below-normal rainfall is most likely over most areas of the country's northwest, west central and some parts of east and northeast. Normal to above normal rainfall is likely over most parts of peninsular India, east-central India and some isolated pockets of northeast India, it added.



