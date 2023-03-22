As Xi meets Putin, Ukraine's Zelensky invites China to join Kyiv's peace formula

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said that his nation has suggested to China that it join a Ukrainian peace formula to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The war-torn country's leader, however, said that Ukraine was still waiting for an answer. Zelensky's statement comes as Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

"We offered China to become a partner in the implementation of the peace formula. We passed over our formula across all channels. We invite you to dialogue. We are waiting for your answer," Zelensky told the press during a joint briefing in Kyiv with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

He added that: "We are receiving some signals, but there are no specifics yet".

(With inputs from agencies)

