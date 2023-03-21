Xi in Moscow: Chinese president holds talks with Putin at Kremlin, discusses Ukraine

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday (March 21) continued with his crucial state visit to Russia as on the second day of his three-day official visit, he arrived at the Kremlin to begin formal talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Images released by state television showed both leaders walking side-by-side—displaying a warm friendship.

Xi was seen entering the Kremlin on a red carpet and was greeted by Putin in a grand ceremonial hall. A delegation of senior Russian officials was also there and a military brass band played the anthems of both countries.

News agencies reported that Putin and Xi discussed the "peace plan" proposed by China to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Beijing floated a 12-point plan for a gradual de-escalation of the conflict but contains no details on how to end the war.

Putin had hailed Xi's visit as he told his Chinese counterpart that their countries shared many "common goals" and also said that it was "symbolic" that the Chinese leader chose to travel to Russia for the first foreign visit of his new term.

Russian news agency TASS mentioned in its report that Putin and Xi held talks with the expanded circle of delegates in the Alexander Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace and they were expected to sign documents and make statements for the media after the negotiations.

Earlier in the day, Xi also met Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and said that both nations should facilitate liberalisation and easing of bilateral trade and investment together.

As quoted by China's Central Television, Xi said: "The sides should encourage concurrent development of trade and economic cooperation both in terms of quantity and quality, facilitate liberalisation of trade and investment, support security and stability of chains of production and supplies."

Kishida in Ukraine

The crucial summit between Xi and Putin coincides with a surprise visit to Kyiv by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The Japanese PM visited war-ravaged Bucha. The Russian forces were even accused of committing atrocities during their occupation last year in the town.

Ukraine's foreign ministry described the trip as "historic" and called it "a sign of solidarity and strong cooperation between (Ukraine and Japan)".

