Second day of Xi-Putin meet Live | Chinese leader invites Russian president to Beijing
Story highlights
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese Xi Jinping will resume their talks on the second day on Tuesday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the meetings would focus on a range of subjects and officials from both countries. Earlier on Monday, the Russian leader welcomed Beijing's peace plan to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine and signalled to Western leaders the extent of what they call their "limitless" friendship.
In opening remarks before their closed-door talks Monday, Putin said Russia was "slightly envious" of the rapid development of China in recent decades that has boosted it to become the world's second-largest economy behind the United States.
According to Chinese official Xinhua News agency, on Tuesday reported that Xi has invited the Russian president to China this year for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.
Chinese president Xi also invited Russian PM to visit China and called for regular meetings between the Chinese premier and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, reported the Chinese media.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, on Tuesday said that the two leaders held a "thorough" exchange of views during the informal talks on Monday.
"There was a very thorough exchange of views, a serious conversation in the informal part", said Peskov and that Xi and Putin also discussed China's peace proposal without providing any further details.
Earlier today, Chinese President Xi Jinping met Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin during his second day of a state visit to Moscow. Subsequently, Boris Belyakov, a spokesman for the prime minister told Russian news agency TASS, that the Russian PM has accepted the invitation from Chinese president to visit Beijing.
Russian energy giant, Gazprom in a statement on Tuesday amid Chinese president's state visit to Moscow, said that the company has "delivered requested volumes and set a new historical record for daily gas supplies to China". The gas was supplied through the Power of Siberia pipeline.
Russia’s defence ministry said on Tuesday that two of its Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers made a routine flight over the Sea of Japan.
Reuters reports, citing Russian news agencies, that the defence ministry was quoted as saying the flights were carried out in compliance with international law and were made over neutral waters.
During a meeting on Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping told Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin that China would "prioritise" ties with Russia. He also described Beijing and Moscow as "great neighbouring powers" and "strategic partners".
Xi said Chinese Premier Li Qiang would "continue to prioritise the all-round strategic partnership between China and Russia," adding that: "we are great neighbouring powers and comprehensive strategic partners."
The RIA news agency reports that China's Xi Jinping, who is in Moscow, invited Vladimir Putin to visit China this year. It adds:
The leader of the People’s Republic of China also invited [Russia’s prime minister] Mishustin to visit China as soon as possible, [and] called for intensifying the work of intergovernmental mechanisms of the two countries.