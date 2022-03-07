As pandemic enters third year, Covid related deaths to soon reach 6 million

As the Covid-19 pandemic enters its third year, the world is very close to recording its six millionth official death due to the deadly virus. As per Johns Hopkins University, the death toll stood at 59,99,158 as of March 7.

This comes as a tragic reminder as to how the pandemic is far from over.

While remote Pacific islands are struggling with their first-ever Covid outbreak, several European nations have removed all Covid-related restrictions.

Top US officials, on the other hand, recently laid out a plan to move the nation to a new stage of the pandemic. The new plan focuses on four goals, to help the nation move forward safely. This includes protection against COVID, preparing for new variants, preventing shutdowns and continuing to vaccinate the world.

Hong Kong is struggling with another wave of cases. The densely populated metropolis is in the throes of a record virus surge with thousands of confirmed cases every day.

Mr Pang, the former director of research policy and cooperation with the World Health Organization said, "This is a disease of the unvaccinated — look what is happening in Hong Kong right now, the health system is being overwhelmed. The large majority of the deaths and the severe cases are in the unvaccinated, vulnerable segment of the population.”

The US has the biggest official death toll in the world. However, the numbers have been seeing a downward trend over the last month.

As per WHO, the world has seen over 445 million confirmed Covid cases, and new weekly cases have been declining recently in almost all regions except for the Western Pacific, which includes China, Japan and South Korea.

