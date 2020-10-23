Another Bush? Joe Biden checks his wrist watch during US Election presidential debate

The Democratic nominee and the former Vice President Joe Biden appeared at the final presidential debate of the US election 2020 against the current US President Donald Trump.

The debate, which was moderated by Kristen Welker, covered wide ranging topics such as Coronavirus, Russian interference, Immigration policies, North Korea and much more.

Towards the end of the debate, when the moderator told the two leaders “we're running out of time", Joe Biden did something that only one recent US President has done in a Presidential debate: he hurriedly peaked at his wrist watch.

The act is being seen as a repeat of the 1992 town hall debate between Bill Clinton, Ross Perot and George H.W. Bush when Bush senior glanced at his wrist watch while Clinton was answering a question posed by an audience member.

Glancing at the wrist watch in a debate is not considered to be a good move as it often signifies that the person is bored of the discussion. Bush was highly criticised for this move bac in 1992 as it was seen as disrespect for the audience member's questions.

Biden's move, however, has been seen as an act of confirmation for a statement made by Welker. Many believe Biden was simply reconfirming if the debate was in its last moments or not, like Welker claimed.

However, Trump supporters took over Twitter to mock Biden over this. Calling it 'nap time' and 'time to take his meds'. Some even claimed that Biden checked his watch more than once. However, that has not been proved.