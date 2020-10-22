US election 2020: Who is Kristen Welker, moderator of last presidential debate?

Diverse background

Welker comes from a background of diverse household as she was born to Harvey, a Native American, and Julie, who is African-American.

"Growing up as a biracial child, the idea of helping people of different races and backgrounds better communicate inspired me to become a journalist," she told the Glamour magazine. "With protesters demanding change after George Floyd’s death, it is more important than ever that everyone has a voice and elected leaders from the White House to City Hall are held accountable for their words and actions, or lack thereof."

(Photograph:Twitter)