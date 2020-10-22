US election 2020: Who is Kristen Welker, moderator of last presidential debate?
The first presidential debate was chaotic, and the moderator was deemed responsible for a part of it. This time, Kristen Welker is set to turn things around
Harvard graduate
Kristen Welker graduated with a degree Bachelor of Arts from the Harvard College in 1998. There, she majored in history and graduated with honors. Before Harvard, she graduated from Germantown Friends School in Philadelphia in 1994.
NBC diaries
Welker joined NBC at affiliate WCAU in Philadelphia in 2005 and worked as a reporter and weekend anchor. After that, she joined NBC News in 2010 as a correspondent based in California, and then became the NBC White House correspondent in December 2011.
Diverse background
Welker comes from a background of diverse household as she was born to Harvey, a Native American, and Julie, who is African-American.
"Growing up as a biracial child, the idea of helping people of different races and backgrounds better communicate inspired me to become a journalist," she told the Glamour magazine. "With protesters demanding change after George Floyd’s death, it is more important than ever that everyone has a voice and elected leaders from the White House to City Hall are held accountable for their words and actions, or lack thereof."
Trump's foe
Welker was elected as the host of 'Weekend Today' and received a congratulatory message from the US President Donald Trump who said, "They made a very wise decision."
However, a few days ago, Trump lashed out at Welker saying, “she’s always been terrible and unfair, just like most of the Fake News reporters, but I’ll still play the game,” Trump tweeted. “The people know! How’s Steve Scully doing?”