US elections: Look at Russia, China and India, it's filthy, says Trump on carbon emissions

US President Donald Trump, during a discussion on climate change said India was 'filthy'. He squared off against his Democratic challenger Joe Biden in second and final presidential debate in the run up to US Elections 2020.

"We have best carbon emission numbers that we've had in 35 years," he said.

"But here's what we can't do.." he continued,

"..look at China, how filthy it is. Look at Russia. Look at India. It's filthy," he said with a look of disdain on his face.

Apparently realising what he said. Trump added that the air was filthy. But this quip of his appears likely to be discussed everywhere, including among Indian-American voters in the US.

Donald Trump is known for his hawkish views even on climate change. Under his watch, the US withdrew from Paris accords.

Trump's main contention over years has been that USA must not be forced to bear greater burden as compared to other countries in the world. During the presidential debate, he appeared to reiterate his stance.

"The Paris accords, I took us out because we were going to have to spend trillions of dollars and we were treated very unfairly," said Trump.

Lashing out at previous administrations, Trump said that they did a great 'disservice' by being part of the treaty and alleged that previous governments were going to take away our businesses.

"I will not sacrifice tens and millions of jobs, thousands and thousands of companies because of the Paris accords," he said.

Donald Trump has been dismissive in past about climate issues. He has also termed climate change and global warming "a hoax".

During the presidential debate Trump said that the harsher limits on USA's carbon emissions would have destroyed American businesses. He decried the lax regulations other countries had to follow.

When asked about his stand on the issue, Joe Biden said that climate change and global warming were 'existential threat' to humanity and that everyone had moral responsibility to tackle it.

He said that he was able to get both, environmental organisations and labour on board over his climate plan and that it would create millions of good-paying jobs for the Americans.

Biden claimed his plans would create more jobs than the one Trump had.

Trump shot back by saying that BIden's plan was an "economic disaster".

"Do you know who made his plan? AOC plus three," said Trump, apparently referring to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Biden was smiling on number of occasions when Trump was making his point. When it was his turn to speak, Biden challenged the numbers Trump cited saying "I don't know where he comes up this with these numbers from".

"He is against wind," said Biden as he mentioned that wind and solar energy were one of the fastest-growing sectors in the US.

"(Wind energy) is very expensive, kills a lot of birds," said Trump as Biden burst into laughter.

Trump claimed that the fumes that come up in making wind turbines were dangerous, on which, Biden said "Find me a scientist who says this"

This was the last debate between the presidential candidates. They will square off against each in polls that are due to take place on November 3.