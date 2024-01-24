Another Boeing emergency: Nose wheel of plane detaches minutes before takeoff. WATCH

Boeing, currently under intense scrutiny after the mid-air fuselage panel blowout incident involving a 737 MAX 9 jet flown by Alaska Airlines, encountered further trouble as the nose wheel of a Boeing 757 passenger jet, operated by Delta Air Lines, dislodged and rolled away during the aircraft's lineup for takeoff at Atlanta's international airport on Saturday (Jan 20).

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that the incident occurred over the weekend at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. None of the 184 passengers or six crew members on board were injured in the incident.

According to a preliminary FAA notice, the 757 aircraft was preparing for takeoff when its nose wheel detached and rolled down a hill. The flight was scheduled for Bogota, Colombia, at the time of the mishap.

During the ATC conversation, another airline waiting for takeoff notified authorities that the nose wheel of the Delta Air Lines 757 passenger aircraft, positioned in front of it and ready for departure, had popped off.

Watch the video here: 🇺🇸 Samedi dernier, la roulette de nez d'un Boeing 757-200 de Delta Air Lines s'est détachée alors que l'avion s'alignait pour décoller de l'aéroport d'Atlanta.



▫️L’avion, immatriculé N672DL, devait décoller pour Bogota. pic.twitter.com/OngW4UseIk — air plus news (@airplusnews) January 24, 2024 × What's been the response and investigation?

Delta Air Lines promptly arranged for the affected passengers to board a replacement flight. Boeing declined to comment on the incident, redirecting inquiries to the airline.

The FAA stated that an ongoing investigation into the incident is underway.

This incident adds to a series of recent mishaps involving Boeing aircraft. On January 5, an 8-week-old Boeing 737 MAX 9 operated by Alaska Airlines experienced a mid-air blowout of a fuselage panel, leading to a grounding of 171 Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes by the FAA.

Also watch | US: United Airlines probe find loose bolts on Boeing 737 max 9 jets | Alaska Airline Flight Incident In response to the January 5 incident, the FAA issued a "Safety Alert for Operators," highlighting additional inspections on the 737-900ER mid-exit door plugs. Some airlines reported findings related to bolts during maintenance inspections. The 737-900ER, an older model, shares the same optional door plug design as the 737 MAX 9, allowing for an extra emergency exit door.

Alaska Airlines and United Airlines, the only two US carriers using the MAX 9, reported discovering loose parts on multiple grounded MAX 9 aircraft during preliminary checks this month. Investigations and assessments are ongoing to address these concerns in the interest of aviation safety.