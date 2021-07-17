Angela Merkel to visit flood-hit western Germany on Sunday

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is due to visit flood-ravaged western Germany on Sunday. Worst rainfall in living memory has caused huge destruction and lef more that 130 people dead as per regional officials.

AFP quoted a spokeswoman for regional interior ministry to say that Merkel will travel to the hard-hit town of Schuld in Rhineland-Palatinate state.

The visit is set to take place in the afternoon, the spokeswoman said.

Merkel has already termed the flooding a national "tragedy" and has promised support from federal government.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier toured the town of Erftstadt in the western state of North-Rhine Westphalia on Saturday, to survey the damage from a massive landslide caused by the extreme weather.

The main candidates in the race to succeed Merkel at September's general election have all travelled to the stricken areas in recent days.

Merkel's visit has been delayed because she only returned on Friday from a high-profile trip to Washington, her last official visit as chancellor.

Speaking alongside US President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday, Merkel said her "heart goes out to all of those who in this catastrophe lost their loved ones".

(With inputs from agencies)