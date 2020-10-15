Amy Cooper charged with falsely accusing Black man of assaulting

A US woman, Amy Cooper, has been charged for filing false police reports and falsely accusing an African American birdwatcher of assaulting her.

Cooper had accused a birdwatcher in New York’s Central Park and had made two emergency 911 calls that day, it was revealed on Wednesday. The said incident was reportedly videotaped.

However, a Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance called Cooper's complaints and accusations to be a hoax and said it was sheer luck that nobody got injured due to this chaotic incident.

The prosecutors are hoping that Cooper's case can be resolved only by making her participate in an educational program where she can be taught the effect and harms such actions can have over her and the community.

The video, also shown in the court, reveals the man asking Cooper to follow the park rules and put her dog on a leash. After which, Cooper started accusing the man of assaulting her. On the 911 call, she was heard saying, "There’s an African American man, I’m in Central Park, he is recording me and threatening myself and my dog. Please send the cops immediately!"

Her actions have been studied as racially and moraly incorrect. “Using the police in a way that was both racially offensive and designed to intimidate is something that can’t be ignored. Therefore we charged her,” said assistant district attorney Joan Illuzzi-Orbon. He also said he hopes the process of the man getting justice can be "an opportunity for introspection and education" for Cooper.

Vance Jr has said his office "will pursue a resolution of this case which holds Ms Cooper accountable while healing our community, restoring justice, and deterring others from perpetuating this racist practice."