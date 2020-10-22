Amid tensions with China, US to sell air-to-ground cruise missiles to Taiwan

The US State Department on Wednesday said it has agreed to sell Taiwan air-to-ground cruise missiles including other weapon systems in a deal worth over $1 billion.

The US would be supplying AGM-84H SLAM-ER cruise missiles to its ally with six MS-110 air reconnaissance pods and 11 M142 mobile light rocket launchers.

The State Department said: "The SLAM-ER missiles will help Taiwanmeet current and future threats as it provides all-weather, day and night, precision attack capabilities against both moving and stationary targets on the ground or ocean surface."

The US move comes as Chinese jets repeatedly entered Taiwan's airspace ahead of its National Day celebrations earlier in the month, a move which was widely criticised by the Tsai government.

"This arms sale shows that the United States attaches great importance to the strategic position of the Indo-Pacific region and the Taiwan Strait, and is actively assisting our country in strengthening our overall defence capabilities," Taiwan's Defense Ministry said.

China had earlier released footage of military exercise simulating a Taiwan-like territory with missile strikes. President Trump reacting on China's moves had said: "Whether there's an amphibious landing, a missile attack, a grey zone-type operation, they really need to fortify themselves."

"Taiwan needs to start looking at some asymmetric and anti-access area denial strategies... and really fortify itself in a manner that would deter the Chinese from any sort of amphibious invasion or even a grey zone operation against them," the US President had added.