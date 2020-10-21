I hope someday India sees value in Taiwan’s global participation: Joseph Wu tells WION

Joseph Wu, the Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Republic of China (Taiwan) spoke to WION about China’s renewed militarism, about the threat to Taiwan, and the country’s participation in global politics.

On which countries he thinks would stand up for Taiwan, Wu said. “Taiwan is our country. Taiwan government and military has the sole responsibility of defending our own country. We have said it again and again - the government, the people are determined to defend themselves. That is why we spend more on our military, and try to buy more weapons for our own protection. And we try to train our military according to modern principles. This is our way of showing to the international community that Taiwan is determined to protect itself”, he said.

He also shed light on US activities in the region. “If we are not able to protect ourselves, we have no right to ask other countries to provide support to Taiwan… But I do see the United States has been making its presence known in the region. They have shown to other countries in this part of the world that their Navy, and their Air Force is here to deter the aggression.”

On democracy and authoritarianism: “Taiwan is a democracy, and proud to be a democracy… Chinese authoritarianism is trying to make an outward expansion. Under these circumstances, Taiwan is on the front line. We protect ourselves, and our sovereignty, and protect our own territory. We are also trying to protect freedom and democracy… from being overrun by authoritarianism”.

On being caught between US-China: “The US’ relations with Taiwan is independent of other countries… we will continue to improve our relationship with the United States, no matter how US relations with other countries change… We appreciate the fact that the US key decision makers continue to call Taiwan a democratic success story, a reliable partner, and a force for good in the world”.

“We want to make friends, and we want to make contributions to the international community so that like-minded countries understand that Taiwan is a force for good in the world”, the leader added.

Of potential inclusion in the UN, and a more global role for Taiwan, Wu said the following: “We are seeing slight changes, little bit by little bit. We tried to participate in the World Health Organization this year - at the virtual conference in May. We are seeing more and more countries willing to come out and speak for Taiwan. It’s not just the United States or Japan. Now, there are more European countries; Australia, New Zealand, Canada. I hope someday India can also see the value of Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Organization. We have hope Taiwan will become part of the World Health Organization or in the UN system in the future.”