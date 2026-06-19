/‘All of Lebanon must burn’: Israeli minister warns as clashes continue despite US-Iran ceasefire

Despite the ceasefire under the US-Iran peace deal that was virtually signed by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday (Jun 17), Israeli attacks on Lebanon have continued. On Friday (Jun 19), the Israeli military said that four soldiers were killed in southern Lebanon as the fighting continues with Iran-backed Hezbollah. Following this, the Israeli far-right minister has threatened that “all of Lebanon must burn”.

“With all due respect to the Americans, Israel must make it clear to the entire world that the blood of our sons and the security of our citizens are not up for bargaining. All of Lebanon must burn,” Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said.

Meanwhile, Lebanon said that 18 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes. In a statement, its health ministry said, “The intensive Israeli airstrikes carried out from midnight until this morning have prevented the evacuation of the martyrs and wounded, and have resulted in a preliminary toll of 18 martyrs and 33 wounded.”

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Also read | Switzerland announces US-Iran talks called off after Vance postpones trip

Did Israeli strikes postpone US-Iran talks?

The Swiss government announced that the US-Iran talks, which were scheduled on Friday (Jun 19) have been called off. This comes after US Vice President JD Vance postponed his trip to the European nation hours before his departure to hold talks with the Iranian delegation in Burgenstock. The Swiss government’s latest confirmation on the status of the talks came after it earlier said that a meeting between the US and Iran would be held in Burgenstock, along with mediators Pakistan and Qatar.

“The planned talks between the US, Iran, Qatar and Pakistan have been postponed,” the Swiss Foreign Ministry said in a statement to AFP. It added that “Switzerland remains ready to facilitate these talks. The relevant preparatory work at Burgenstock is continuing.”

The announcement came after White House stated that Vance’s trip to the Swiss mountaintop resort was postponed as “logistics of these negotiations have never been simple or predictable.”

No details have been shared by the US, Iran, Switzerland or mediators Pakistan and Qatar on why the talks are stalled once again. It is unclear whether the talks were cancelled over a disagreement, although it is possible that continued Israeli attacks on Lebanon could be the reason.

What does MoU says about Lebanon?

The 14-point memorandum states that the US, Iran and their respective allies “declare an immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.”

The MoU also states “not to initiate any war or any military operation against each other and to refrain from the threat or use of force against each other, and to ensure the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Lebanon.”