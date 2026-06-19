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Switzerland announces US-Iran talks called off after Vance postpones trip

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 11:19 IST | Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 12:34 IST
Switzerland announces US-Iran talks called off after Vance postpones trip

An aerial picture taken on May 10, 2024 shows the Burgenstock resort above Lake Lucerne. Photograph: (AFP)

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Planned US-Iran talks in Switzerland on June 19 were postponed after US Vice President JD Vance delayed his trip. Switzerland said preparations continue and it remains ready to facilitate future talks.

Switzerland announced that the planned talks between the United States and Iran on Friday (Jun 19) have been called off. This comes after US Vice President JD Vance postponed his trip to the European nation hours before his departure to hold talks with the Iranian delegation in Burgenstock. The Swiss government’s latest confirmation on the status of the talks came after it earlier said that a meeting between the US and Iran will be held in Burgenstock, along with mediators Pakistan and Qatar.

“The planned talks between the US, Iran, Qatar and Pakistan have been postponed,” the Swiss Foreign Ministry said in a statement to AFP.

“Switzerland remains ready to facilitate these talks. The relevant preparatory work at Burgenstock is continuing,” it added.

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The ministry did not provide any further information or a new date for the talks.

(more details to follow)

About the Author

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

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