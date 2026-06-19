/Switzerland announces US-Iran talks called off after Vance postpones trip

Switzerland announced that the planned talks between the United States and Iran on Friday (Jun 19) have been called off. This comes after US Vice President JD Vance postponed his trip to the European nation hours before his departure to hold talks with the Iranian delegation in Burgenstock. The Swiss government’s latest confirmation on the status of the talks came after it earlier said that a meeting between the US and Iran will be held in Burgenstock, along with mediators Pakistan and Qatar.