Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Trending
  • /‘Who said that?’: Trump caught off guard by his own 2020 Iran remark at G7 summit | WATCH

‘Who said that?’: Trump caught off guard by his own 2020 Iran remark at G7 summit | WATCH

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 09:12 IST | Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 09:15 IST
‘Who said that?’: Trump caught off guard by his own 2020 Iran remark at G7 summit | WATCH

US President Donald Trump speaks during a bilateral meeting with Egypt's President on the sidelines of the G7 summit, in Evian, eastern France, on June 17, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Trump’s 2020 post saying Iran “never lost a negotiation” resurfaced after the US-Iran peace deal. At the G7 Summit, he briefly forgot he had made the remark when asked about it by a reporter.

After the virtual signing of the peace deal between the United States and Iran, US President Donald Trump’s post on X from January 2020 has resurfaced, in which he talked about Tehran’s negotiating power. This comes after the major diplomatic breakthrough between the two sides to end the war in the Middle East and reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz. With the memorandum of understanding, a 60-day period has begun during which Washington and Tehran are expected to hold negotiations on several issues, including regional security, sanctions, and Iran’s nuclear program.

On January 3, 2020, the US president wrote on X, “Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!”

During a press conference at the G7 Summit in Évian-les-Bains, Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked Trump about the post he made six years ago.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Doocy told Trump: “A wise man once said, in January of 2020, ‘Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation.’

To this, Trump responded by asking who made the remark. When told that it was he who said that, Trump paused before acknowledging, “Oh, that’s what I thought you were going to say.”

About the Author

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

Share on twitter

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

Trending Topics