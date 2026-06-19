After the virtual signing of the peace deal between the United States and Iran, US President Donald Trump’s post on X from January 2020 has resurfaced, in which he talked about Tehran’s negotiating power. This comes after the major diplomatic breakthrough between the two sides to end the war in the Middle East and reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz. With the memorandum of understanding, a 60-day period has begun during which Washington and Tehran are expected to hold negotiations on several issues, including regional security, sanctions, and Iran’s nuclear program.

On January 3, 2020, the US president wrote on X, “Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!”

During a press conference at the G7 Summit in Évian-les-Bains, Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked Trump about the post he made six years ago.

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Doocy told Trump: “A wise man once said, in January of 2020, ‘Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation.’