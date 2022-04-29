After Twitter takeover, what else do netizens want Musk to buy!?

WION Web Team
Washington, United States Updated: Apr 29, 2022, 04:39 PM(IST)

World's richest man Elon Musk bought twitter for $44 billion. Photograph:( Reuters )

People on Twitter are suggesting their ideas to Elon Musk for him to make new purchase

It hasn't even been a week since Tesla CEO Elon Musk purchased Twitter and made headlines. But then, the eccentric billionaire has never been a stranger to them; from his tiff with Bill Gates to his involvement in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial, he definitely maintains his presence in news and on social media.

Looks like Musk's shopping list doesn't end with Twitter; he recently expressed interest in purchasing Coca-Cola and once again, adding cocaine, just like the drink was made back when it was launched. 

Now, netizens are advising him to purchase fresh choices. Some are doing it for enjoyment, while others have their own motivations.

The world's wealthiest man, famed for his innovative ideas and financial acumen, is currently a trending topic on social media, particularly on Twitter. Since the news of his purchase of Twitter surfaced, he's been trending. Despite his $44 billion purchase of Twitter, people now advising him on ways to spend some more 'Mula'. 

Social media networks such as Twitter and Snapchat, as well as countries, are among the suggested purchases. Let's have a look at some of the outrageous ideas:

Some YouTube users want the dislike option restored, and they've requested Musk to acquire the platform so that it may be revived:

And that's not all: individuals are requesting Musk to acquire car companies so that they can make certain changes, and one user even begged him to buy Volkwagen so that his favourite curry could be added to the corporate canteen's menu:

Given Elon Musk's penchant for the unconventional, we're excited to see what his next acquisition will be. Do you have any suggestions for him?

