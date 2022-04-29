Elon Musk responds to Dell founder's cryptic '1/137' tweet after Twitter takeover

Elon Musk has been dominating headlines with his buyout of Twitter and there has been no dearth of opinions from various sectors. Musk was able to finalise the deal to buy social media platform for a massive $44 billion in cash and said that he has plans to make it a private company.

Also read | Musk unveils plans to monetize tweets, cut salaries in his pitch to lenders

Dell Technologies founder and CEO Michael Dell took to Twitter to compare Musk’s actions with his own company going private in 2013 and EMC going private in 2016.

On the social media site, Dell tweeted - “Here are the similarities and differences between @elonmusk take private of @Twitter and our @Dell take private in 2013 and @EMC take private in 2016. 1/137."

Here are the similarities and differences between @elonmusk take private of @Twitter and our @Dell take private in 2013 and @EMC take private in 2016



1/137 🧵 — Michael Dell (@MichaelDell) April 28, 2022 ×

Dell managed to get out of a tough situation in 2013 as they became a private company and with help from with Silver Lake and Microsoft, the founder was able to take the company private.

In 2016, Dell took over data management company EMC for $67 billion and together, they are currently known as Dell Technologies.

Although the tweet was marked ‘1/137’, it remains to be seen whether there will be more tweets to follow as a lot of Twitter users were left confused by the lack of a thread.

In response, Elon Musk just posted a laughing emoticon under Dell’s tweet.

Earlier, Musk decided to sell 4.4 million shares of his car company – Tesla – in order to fund his massive acquisition of Twitter. The sell of the shares worth $3.9 billion was confirmed on the US securities filings. However, Musk made it clear that he will not be selling any more Tesla stocks.