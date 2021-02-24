After a year of Ahmaud Arbery's killing, his mother files lawsuit

After a year of the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, his mother has filed a lawsuit against the alleged culprits. Ahmaud Arbery was an African-American man who was shot dead while jogging in the United States, a year ago.

Now with Joe Biden as the US President, the country is hoping to see some positive change in the safety of people of colour and minority groups. Considering this, Wanda Cooper has filed a case against the three white men who have been charged with killing the then-25-year-old man.

Arbery 's mother is seeking $1 million in damages in the suit, reminding the country and the justice department that her son was brutally shot dead while he was unarmed and simply jogging in his neighbourhood in the state of Georgia.

"A Black man should be able to go for a jog without fearing for his life," Biden said. "Today, we remember Ahmaud Arbery's life and we dedicate ourselves to making this country safer for people of color."

Cooper has also named the local police and prosecutors, accusing them of covering up the killing as no arrests were made for two months after Arbery's killing.

Allegedly, the local police started an investigation only after a video of the shooting went viral on various social media platforms. The three accused are Gregory McMichael, a former investigator, his son, Travis. The third culprit was the man who shot the video footage, William Bryan, and was arrested two weeks after the father-son duo.

As per the lawsuit, the three men "hunted Ahmaud down. Based on a 'gut feeling' that Ahmaud was responsible for prior thefts in the neighbourhood, these Defendants shot Ahmaud at close range with their shotgun and killed him."

"For nearly three months, ...police officers, the chief of police, and two prosecutors conspired to hide the circumstances surrounding Ahmaud's death and protect the men who murdered him," Cooper alleged.