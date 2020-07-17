Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery's alleged killers plead not guilty

The three White men charged with the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man, have pleaded not guilty in the Chatham County Superior Court on Friday.

Arbery was shot by a former law enforcement officer, Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis, 34, while he was jogging in the neighbourhood on February 23.

The father-son duo have been charged with murder and aggravated assault. Their neighbor who took the cellphone video, William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., 50, was charged with murder and attempt to illegally detain and confine.

Also read: All three men involved in killing of black jogger Ahmaud Arbery charged with murder

The three of them pleaded not guilty. On the request of the defendants' lawyers, Judge Timothy Walmsley has accepted the not guilty pleas and waived arraignment.

“Keeping him in jail isn’t going to accomplish anything,” Bryan’s attorney, Kevin Gough, told reporters on Thursday.

“Going in and out of jail is difficult because of the virus, and being in jail is tough with the virus,” he added.

Gough has also expressed his intentions of requesting a change of the lead prosecutor. However, it has not been made official, as of now.

(With inputs from agencies)