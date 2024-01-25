Adorable blue Penguin at New Zealand's Wellington airport runway causes flight delays

In a quirky incident, a tiny blue penguin, locally known as a kororā, brought flight operations to a standstill at Wellington National Airport in New Zealand.

The feathery intruder waddled onto the runway and caused delays as airport staff rushed to the rescue.

According to reports, an Air Chathams pilot spotted the penguin just before takeoff on January 12. This triggered a swift response from airport personnel.

The official airport social media account humorously mentioned, "The pilot and passengers patiently waited while Wellington Airport staff raced out to collect and help the visitor."

Photos shared on social media captured the adorable creature navigating the pavement, creating a buzz online.

After its runway escapade, the penguin was wrapped in a towel and transported to Wellington Zoo due to the high temperatures.

Airport officials expressed surprise, with Wildlife Officer Jack Howarth stating, "It’s a very unusual occurrence, and there’s no record of a penguin visiting us like this before."

The six-week-old penguin had slipped under the runway fencing. Despite its adventure, the young kororā was reported to be in good health, albeit a bit "thin, hungry, and a little underweight," as per a Wellington Zoo representative.

Wellington Airport's Instagram account said, "Our runway sensors were reading 50 degrees at the time, so it's no wonder they weren't particularly happy!"

"We took our little friend to The Nest at Wellington Zoo to recover, and we've done some penguin proofing to our fences to keep our flippered friends out of trouble in future," it added.

Kororā, also known as the little blue penguin or fairy penguin, is the smallest species of penguin and is native to New Zealand.

According to New Zealand’s Department of Conservation, they measure just 10 inches tall and weigh around 2.5 pounds.

Once widespread across New Zealand, these penguins have been forced to retreat to islands off the coast due to human activity and predators.

Scientifically named Eudyptula minor, these charming birds are known for their petite size, distinctive blue and white feathers, and endearing waddling gait.