French President Macron meets Indian PM Modi at Jantar Mantar, Jaipur

Following their meeting on Thursday, January 25, in Jaipur, French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanged embraces. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took Emmanuel Macron to Jantar Mantar, the well-known solar observatory established in Jaipur by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh. Following this, President Macron and Prime Minister Modi will embark on a roadshow. On January 26, Macron will be the Chief Guest at India's 75th Republic Day celebrations.