Soon, America to get its tallest building in THIS state

Matteson Capital, the real estate powerhouse, and AO, the cutting-edge architecture firm, have just dropped a bombshell on the City of Oklahoma City. They're seeking approval for an increase in height of one of the towers at upcoming The Boardwalk at Bricktown project. The jaw-dropping height variance will make the structure the tallest in the United States and the fifth tallest globally.

The Legends Tower, if approved, will have a staggering height of 1,907 feet, a symbolic number honouring Oklahoma's historic year of statehood. But it's not just about height; it's a mixed-use marvel spanning 5 million square feet. The project includes a Dream Hotel by Hyatt, residential units, and a retail haven with over 110,000 square feet for commercial spaces and eateries.

As of now, the One World Trade Center in New York City stands as the tallest skyscraper in the United States. It opened its doors in 2014 and is 1,776 feet in height. However, if the proposed structure comes to fruition, it would be the tallest in the US, an additional 131 feet into the sky.

Scot Matteson, CEO of Matteson Capital, said, “Oklahoma City is experiencing a significant period of growth and transformation, making it well-positioned to support large-scale projects like the one envisioned for Bricktown."

“We believe that this development will be an iconic destination for the city, further driving the expansion and diversification of the growing economy, drawing in investment, new businesses, and jobs. It’s a dynamic environment and we hope to see The Boardwalk at Bricktown stand as the pride of Oklahoma City.”

Adding to the allure, the design incorporates public spaces like a 17,000-square-foot lagoon, roof decks with breathtaking views, and a supertall tower housing a public observatory and a swanky restaurant bar.

Watch | ICJ to rule on South Africa's Genocide case against Israel × Rob Budetti, AO's managing partner, shared his excitement, saying, “Crafting a project of this significance is an honor, and the collaborative process with the City, Matteson Capital, Hensel Phelps, and a top-notch team of engineers, consultants, and development partners has been exceptional. Managing the intricacies of such a project, ensuring seamless integration of all components, is a significant challenge. Fortunately, this aligns with one of AO's core strengths."