US: Massive waves hit key US military installation in Marshall Islands. VIDEO

A remote US Army base in the South Pacific, the US Army Garrison Kwajalein Atoll (USAG-KA), experienced a major flooding incident on Roi-Namur in the Marshall Islands. The event, captured on video, unfolded on Saturday night (Jan 21) as powerful waves struck the dining hall, causing extensive damage.

Video footage shows the dramatic moment when a colossal wave breaches the dining hall, washing over individuals inside. The Outrigger Bar & Grill faced successive "rogue waves," leading to doors being torn off their hinges, furniture being tossed, and people losing balance and falling.

Roi-Namur Island was struck by several substantial waves on Saturday night. It was NOT a tsunami. The powerful waves, driven by cyclonic surges in the open sea, affected the island located in the northern part of the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands.



Extent of damage and evacuations

Although no fatalities occurred, one person sustained injuries during the flooding. The National Weather Service in Guam had issued a High Surf Warning, forecasting dangerously large waves of 10 to 15 feet. Eighty out of approximately 120 base personnel were evacuated, and the Army relocated all Roi residents until services are restored.

Colonel Drew Morgan, USAG–KA Garrison commander, told Fox Weather that the priority of clearing the runway on Roi-Namur and assessing its safety. Evacuated personnel not required for immediate response efforts will return once the runway is open, facilitating the recovery process.

The massive waves caused substantial damage to the base and two nearby airports in the Marshall Islands. Roi-Namur, as the second-largest island of the Kwajalein Atoll, plays a crucial role in the military infrastructure.

Rogue waves, also known as freak or killer waves, have been part of maritime folklore for centuries, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Scientists have officially recognized these waves in recent decades, defining them as waves greater than twice the size of surrounding waves, unpredictable, and often originating unexpectedly from directions contrary to prevailing wind and waves.