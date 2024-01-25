US: Homeless Californians found living in underground caves with makeshift furnishings

In a startling revelation, numerous homeless individuals were found residing in makeshift caves along the Tuolumne River in Modesto. The 20-foot-deep underground caves, accessed by makeshift stairs carved into the hillside, raised concerns due to their precarious construction and unsanitary conditions.

Over the weekend, the Modesto Police Department, in collaboration with the local community volunteer group 9.2.99, initiated a comprehensive clean-up operation in the Crater Avenue and Dallas Street area. The caves, a hub for vagrancy and illegal camps, prompted action to address safety and sanitation issues.

The Modesto Police Department's HEART Team, along with Park Rangers, CHAT, and Abatement personnel, informed individuals in these caves about the impending clean-up. Assistance and services were offered to facilitate their transition. The joint effort successfully cleared 7,600 lbs of trash, including two truckloads and a trailer of garbage.

Expressing gratitude for community partnerships, the police acknowledged the 9.2.99 Organization's exceptional dedication and hard work in ensuring the success of the clean-up operation.