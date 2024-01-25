VIRAL VIDEO | Lion in Bentley: Thai woman arrested after her pet cub seen on Pattaya streets

A Thai woman has been arrested after her pet lion was spotted enjoying a luxurious cruise in the streets of Pattaya, seated regally in the back of a white Bentley.

The viral video, posted by 'Madamannudon' on Facebook, captured the lion cub wearing a collar and basking in the extravagance of the ride through Soi Phratamnak 5 in Bang Lamung district back in December 2023.

The lion's chauffeur, a Sri Lankan man has already left the country. He is a friend of the arrested Thai woman Sawangjit Kosoongnern, the owner of the lion.

Sawangjit is believed to have purchased the lion from a Thai man in Nakhon Pathom province, which is about 56 kilometres from Thailand's capital of Bangkok.

The seller of the lion is not off the hook either, as he is set to face charges for moving an animal without permission. The Sri Lankan accomplice, who housed the lion in his rented pool villa, was also on the police radar. However, he has exited Thailand.

His potential charges for bringing a controlled wild animal into public places carry a jail term of up to six months and a fine of 50,000 baht.

Legal to own a lion in Thailand

Notably, it is not illegal in Thailand to own a lion. As per the rules, it must be officially registered. Authorities reportedly highlighted that there are currently 224 legally owned lions in Thailand. The video, which caused a social media uproar, drew criticism for potential animal cruelty and concerns about public safety.

