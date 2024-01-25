Nepal calls back Nepalis recruited in Russian army to fight against Ukraine

Nepal called back hundreds of Nepali nationals who were recruited by Russia in its army and also demanded repatriation of the bodies of those who gave their lives in the war, said Nepal’s top diplomat on Thursday (Jan 25).



Speaking with The Associated Press, Nepal’s Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud said that it is estimated that more than 200 Nepali nationals have been recruited by the Russian army to fight against Ukraine and at least 14 of them have been killed so far.



“We have asked Russia to immediately stop the recruitment of Nepali nationals in their army, immediately return those who are already serving in the army, repatriate the bodies of those killed, and treat and return those who were wounded in the fighting,” said Saud.



Saud added that Nepal has been seeking monetary compensation for the families of those Nepalis who died in the war with Russia.

Among the 14 Nepali nationals who have been confirmed to have died in the war, Russia said that it has been in possession of 12 bodies. Most Nepalis want their deceased relatives' dead body be returned so that they can be cremated with religious rituals.



“We have information that five of our citizens who fought on behalf of the Russians are being held captive by the Ukraine side. We are asking the Russian side to take initiatives to get them freed,” said Saud.



No comment has been made by Russian officials on the foreign nationals' recruitment for the military service in Ukraine, however, media reports have suggested that not only Nepal, people have also been recruited into the Russian military from Cuba.

Nepal bans citizens from travelling to Ukraine, Russia

Russian law permits foreign nationals to be recruitment into its army after signing a contract with the Defence Ministry. The Cuban authorities in September arrested 17 people, who were connected with what they called a network for the recruitment of Cuban nationals to fight against Russia in Ukraine.



Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this month signed a decree which made it easier for foreigners who are enlisted in the country’s military to get Russian citizenship. The step was taken at a time when Moscow has been trying to replenish its army troops in Ukraine through different ways, which include the recruitment of migrants.



It is also believed that Ukraine has hired some Nepalis to fight as soldiers, however, Saud said he did not have more information on this.

The government of Nepal has placed a ban on its citizens from travelling to Ukraine or Russia for employment, stating that the Russian army has recruited many people to fight in the conflict in Ukraine.



Saud had held talks with Russian officials earlier this month, on the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Movement conference in Uganda and spoke about the issues.



“We have clearly conveyed to them that our citizens are not allowed to be recruited in the army and to immediately send them back,” he said.