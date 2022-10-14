A turbulent day for UK politics: Finance minister replaced, Liz Truss announces major policy U-turn and more

Battling to salvage her few weeks old government, British PM Liz Truss on Friday undertook some major steps, including a change of the finance minister, to placate the nation even as reports suggest that fellow Tory leaders seek to dethrone her.

The new government's intention to cut taxes and pay it with billions more in borrowing, announced on September 23, set off a financial upheaval that culminated in today's turbulence in the UK.

According to AFP, the embattled leader dropped her main economic proposal and declared that she will stick with the Boris Johnson government's intention to increase corporate profits tax after previously changing her mind about lowering income tax rates for the top earners.

With conservatives allegedly plotting her demise, the Tory leader on Friday sacked Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor of the exchequer for implementing her own agenda. Many have come out and said that the ex-chancellor was used as the "fall guy".

Boris Johnson failed our country and now Liz Truss has broken our economy.



It’s time the British people were given their say on this shower of a Conservative party.



We need a General Election now. — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) October 14, 2022 ×

Personally I think Liz Truss, Kwasi Kwarteng, Suella Braverman et al are doing a really fine job for the Conservative Party

We just need a General Election so the rest of us can give them feedback — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) October 13, 2022 ×

If committed Lib Dem Liz Truss had decided in her twenties to infiltrate the Conservative Party in order to become leader & screw it up from the inside, how exactly would she have behaved differently over the last month? — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) October 14, 2022 ×

As Liz Truss sacks Kwasi Kwarteng for implementing her own economic policies, millions of people are still waiting for a plan to tackle the cost-of-living emergency.



It doesn't matter how many Chancellors they get through, this Tory government is rotten to its very core. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) October 14, 2022 ×

In one month, Liz Truss has:

- tanked the economy

- sacked her best mate

- killed the queen

- annoyed the king

- destroyed the Tory Party



Drop her on Moscow, I say.#Trussterfuck — Count Binface (@CountBinface) October 14, 2022 ×

Kwarteng took to Twitter and while promising to support Truss in the future, confirmed that he was asked to step aside.

He has been replaced by the centrist former foreign secretary and Tory leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt, who is Britain's fourth chancellor this year.

The dismissal saw the pound fall in comparison to USD, falling under $1.12.

At a press conference later in the day, Liz declared, "I want to deliver a low-tax, high-wage, high-growth economy" adding we will get through the storm.

However, not everyone shared the sentiment. Politicians, especially those in the opposition, were quick to ask, "If her Chancellor is gone, what is the justification for Liz Truss remaining in post?"

If her Chancellor is gone, what is the justification for Liz Truss remaining in post?



These were her disastrous policies. She trashed the economy - and she's to blame for the damage to mortgages, pensions and incomes.



How can anyone have any confidence in her failed leadership? — Ian Blackford 🇺🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Ianblackford_MP) October 14, 2022 ×

Liz Truss has sacked Kwasi Kwarteng for implementing her policies.



Her position is totally untenable.



She has to go too — and she should take the whole rotten lot of them with her. — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) October 14, 2022 ×

As she was leaving the press conference after fielding just four questions, a journalist reportedly shouted "Aren't you going to say sorry?"

Even though Truss didn't reply to that or to the questions of whether she retains credibility after dismissing Kwarteng for implementing her own agenda, she did say, "We will get through this storm."

(With inputs from agencies)

