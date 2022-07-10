Nine women spiked with date-rape drugs at a 'summer bash' organised by Germany's top political party

At least nine women were secretly given a date-rape drug, at an event that German chancellor Olaf Sholz and lawmakers from his party attended. According to reports, the Social Democratic Party of Germany's chancellor organised the gathering (SPD). Nine cases have been reported till now and as per the party, the spokeswoman did not completely rule out the possibility of more cases. Police in Berlin said they were looking into charges of serious bodily harm after a 21-year-old woman filed a complaint following "a political party's summer party," reports AFP. Lars Klingbeil, a co-leader of the SPD, expressed dismay and "shock" at the news.

"It makes me angry such a thing could happen at an event organised by the SPD," he told the daily Die Welt.

He also expressed his hope that those guilty will soon be detained and investigated.

Confirming a report in the Berlin newspaper Tagesspiegel a spokesperson for the SPD's parliamentary group told while talking to AFP said that "there's quite a lot of emotion".

Berlin police stated in a statement that the woman who made the allegation had no recollection of the party the following day, leading her to get a medical examination and make the complaint. The complainant claims to have only consumed food and non-alcoholic beverages at the event.

On Wednesday evening, the SPD wrote an email to everyone who had been invited to the dinner, denouncing a "monstrous act which we immediately declared to parliamentary police."

"There's still a lot of uncertainty, the police are investigating."

Taking to Twitter, SPD's Katja Mast said: "I recommend everyone who is affected to report this".

Wir sind alle entsetzt über diesen unglaublichen Vorgang und werden alles in unserer Macht stehende tun, um das aufzuklären. Allen die es betrifft, empfehle ich, dies anzuzeigen. Und natürlich ist die @spdbt-Fraktionsspitze für die Betroffenen jederzeit ansprechbar. https://t.co/5xudSnzr6l — Katja Mast (@KatjaMast) July 8, 2022 ×

Date-rape drugs are typically used to spike food or drinks, and they can make victims disoriented and helpless to protect themselves against assault.

